Kary Antholis, ex-HBO mini-series President, has finally cleared up a massive mystery from The Night Of, four years after the show aired.

The show, which aired in 2016, starred Riz Ahmed and John Turturro and its central plot line was based around the killing of a young woman called Andrea, and a Pakistani-American suspect, played by Ahmed.

Andrea’s killer has remained a mystery in the four years since the show aired, but Antholis has finally now cleared up who was behind it.

*the rest of this article contains spoilers for ‘The Night Of’*

Speaking on The John Roa Show podcast, she said: “I mean, I think it’s pretty clear that the financial advisor killed her – but you know, it’s purposely… Steve [Zaillian, writer and director] throughout that process wanted to keep people on edge, wanted people to have doubt.”

Back in 2017, HBO said they were “very optimistic” about the idea of bringing back The Night Of for a second series.

HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys told TVLine that series creators are currently”trading ideas” regarding a potential season two, adding that he was “very optimistic” that a follow-up season will be coming to our screens.

Riz Ahmed recently spoke to NME about his new album ‘The Long Goodbye’ and representation in culture.

“It’s a gift to know that anything and everything you do might carry a wider significance than just the work itself,” he said. “It might create ripples in representation, it might stretch culture a little bit, it might heal people a little bit and might allow them to be seen.”