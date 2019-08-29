The OA’s Jason Isaacs praises fans for #SaveTheOA campaign

"We see you, we feel you, we're moved by you."



The OA‘s Jason Isaacs has responded after fans launched a huge campaign to save the cult Netflix show.

The mind-bending drama was cancelled by Netflix last month, prompting fans to stage a protest outside the streaming giant’s California HQ. Earlier this week, one fan also staged a dramatic hunger protest to rally against the show ending.

Now, the #SaveTheOA campaign has received support from Jason Isaacs – who starred as the villainous Hap for two consecutive seasons.

Appearing on New York Live, Isaacs told fans: “We love you. We appreciate you. We loved making this show.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am that I got to be part of it for two years. It’s rare that something comes along after 30-odd years. I felt completely reinvigorated and fell in love with storytelling again. It touched people in very profound ways. We see you, we feel you, we’re moved by you.”

He added: “Don’t give up! If you love it, it’s formed a community. These people have each other now!”

This comes after star Brit Marling added her voice to the #SaveTheOA campaign.

“Your words and images move us deeply,” she wrote to her fans.

“Not because the show must continue, but because for some people its unexpected cancellation begs larger questions about the role of storytelling and its fate inside late capitalism’s push toward consolidation and economies of scale.”

Others fans, meanwhile, remain convinced that the cancellation may have been a hoax.