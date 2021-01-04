‘The OC’ set to arrive on All 4 in its entirety this month

The entirety of The OC is coming to Channel 4’s streaming service All 4 this month.

The teen drama premiered in August 2003, running for four seasons before concluding in February 2007.

Now, all four seasons are set to come to the streaming service from January 22. It joins the likes of Seinfeld and The West Wing, both of which shared every episode on All 4 last year.

Back in 2019, The OC creator Josh Schwartz discussed the idea of a potential reboot of the show in the future.

While promoting Nancy Drew at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Schwartz was asked whether we will see Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, and more returning to screens in the future.

“That was brought up at one point,” he replied. “We were asked about doing a return to The OC to see those kids grown up. For us, that was a very, very singular story. We felt like we completed that tale by the end.”

Back in 2015, The OC became a stage musical for one night only. The musical, which played for a single night in Los Angeles, was written and directed by Jordan Ross and produced by Lindsey Rosin, the duo behind The Unauthorized Musical Parody Of Cruel Intentions.

In addition to Marissa, Ryan, Seth and Summer – the characters played in the TV series by Mischa Barton, Benjamin McKenzie, Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson – the musical version of The OC also featured a role for Josh Schwartz, the creator of the hit teen drama.