‘The O.C.’ music: here’s every song on the soundtrack

The O.C. is one of the defining teen dramas of the early 2000s.

Created by Josh Schwartz, the series follows troubled teen Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) who is adopted by wealthy parents Sandy (Peter Gallagher) and Kirsten Cohen (Kelly Rowan) in Orange County, California.

As Ryan arrives in Newport Beach, he has to adjust to life as a high-schooler in high society, alongside adoptive brother Seth (Adam Brody), Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton) and Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson).

Advertisement

The show spanned four seasons from 2003 to 2007. Other cast members include Chris Carmack, Tate Donovan, Melinda Clarke, Alan Dale and Autumn Reeser.

The O.C.’s opening theme song is ‘California’ by Phantom Planet, while the score is composed by Christopher Tyng. You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of the rest of the songs on the soundtrack below.

Season one

Episode one – Pilot

‘Show Me’ – Cham Pain

‘Sweet Honey’ – Slightly Stoopid

‘All Around The World (Punk Debutante)’ – Cooler Kids

‘Swing, Swing’ – The All-American Rejects

‘Hands Up’ – Black Eyed Peas

‘I’m A Player’ – The K.G.B.

‘Let It Roll’ – Maximum Roach

‘Into Dust’ – Mazzy Star

‘Honey And The Moon’ – Joseph Arthur

Episode two – The Model Home

Advertisement

‘California’ – Rufus Wainwright

‘I’m A Terrible Person’ – Rooney

‘Do It With Madonna’ – The Androids

‘Caught By The River’ – Doves

‘Hallelujah’ – Jeff Buckley

Episode three – The Gamble

‘Wanna Be Happy’ – Brooke

‘Sing Sing Sing’ – James Horner

‘Rain City’ – Turin Brakes

Episode four – The Debut

‘Why Can’t I’ – Liz Phair

‘Lazy Days’ – Leona Naess

‘Play Some D’ – Brassy

‘To Sheila’ – The Smashing Pumpkins

Episode five – The Outsider

‘The Way We Get By’ – Spoon

‘Sucka MCs’ – The Grand Skeem

‘Eya Eya Oy’ – The Grand Skeem

‘Let’s Get Retarded’ – Black Eyed Peas

‘Brick By Brick’ – Grade 8

‘Rock Like This’ – The Grand Skeem

‘All Kinds Of Time’ – Fountains Of Wayne

‘Rolling With Heat’ – The Roots

Episode six – The Girlfriend

‘You’re So Damn Hot’ – OK Go

‘Wait For Me’ – The Runaways

‘Disco Church’ – Faders

‘Break’ – Palm Street

‘(More Bounce In) California’ – Soulkid #1

‘Hollow’ – Tricky

Episode seven – The Escape

‘Good Day’ – Luce

‘A Movie Script Ending’ – Death Cab For Cutie

‘Out Of Control’ – The Chemical Brothers

‘Ritmo de Oro’ – Los Cubaztecas

‘La Conga de Santiago’ – Los Cubaztecas

‘Going Under’ – Rockers High Fi

‘Into Dust’ – Mazzy Star

Episode eight – The Rescue

‘Mr Rabbit’ – Paul Westerberg

‘La Femme d’argent’ – Air

‘Keep It Together’ – Guster

Episode nine – The Heights

‘How Good It Can Be’ – The 88

‘Don’t Give Up On Me’ – Solomon Burke

‘Paint The Silence’ – South

Episode ten – The Perfect Couple

‘Strange And Beautiful’ – Aqualung

‘A Fine Romance’ – Stacey Kent

‘Breathe’ – Leaves

Episode eleven – Homecoming

‘We Drink On The Job’ – Earlimart

‘Breathe Easy’ – Minibar

‘Different Stars’ – Trespassers William

‘Caravan’ – Gordon Jenkins

‘Latinos Mundial’ – Mellow Man Ace

‘Orange Sky’ – Alexi Murdoch

Episode twelve – The Secret

‘We Used To Be Friends’ – The Dandy Warhols

‘Get What You Need’ – Jet

‘If She Wants Me’ – Belle and Sebastian

‘Move On’ – Jet

Episode thirteen – The Best Chrismukkah Ever

‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ – The Ventures

‘Maybe This Christmas’ – Ron Sexsmith

‘(You Come In) Burned’ – The Dandy Warhols

‘Winter Wonderland’ – Peggy Lee

‘Santa Baby’ – Eartha Kitt

‘Blue Christmas’ – Bright Eyes

Episode fourteen – The Countdown

‘Selling Submarines’ – The Pattern

‘Make Up Your Mind’ – The Vacation

‘Walking On Moonlight’ – Brookville

‘We’ve Had Enough’ – Alkaline Trio

‘Walk Away’ – Dropkick Murphys

‘Destiny (Photek Remix)’ – Zero 7 feat. Sia & Sophie Barker

‘Ratso Rizzo’ – Laptop

‘Just A Ride’ – Jem

‘Did You Ever Get A Feeling Of Dread?’ – The Suicide Machines

‘Overdriver’ – Singapore Sling

‘Flowers’ – The Flaming Sideburns

‘Dice’ – Finley Quaye

Episode fifteen – The Third Wheel

‘Saturday Morning’ – Eels

‘Popular Mechanics For Lovers’ – Beulah

‘Blueside’ – Rooney

‘Sorry Sorry’ – Rooney

‘Should I Know’ – Buva

‘Burn Baby Burn’ – Ash

‘Thank You For Being A Friend’ – Anna & Summer Sing

‘Popstars’ – Rooney

‘I’m Shakin’ – Rooney

‘Want In?’ – Laptop

Episode sixteen – The Links

‘Quiet Village’ – Martin Denny

‘It’s Not Unusual’ – Tom Jones

‘Away From Me’ – Puddle Of Mudd

‘Love Dance’ – Martin Denny

‘Addicted’ – Enrique Iglesias

Episode seventeen – The Rivals

‘Boombox’ – Mosquitos

‘Come Into Our Room’ – Clinic

‘The Spoils Of The Spoiled’ – The New Amsterdams

‘Cannonball’ – Damien Rice

‘Big Sur’ – The Thrills

Episode eighteen – The Truth

‘Love Of The Loveless’ – The Eels

‘3 Feet Tall’ – I Am Kloot

‘New Resolution’ – Azure Ray

‘Self Help – Turin Brakes

Episode nineteen – The Heartbreak

‘Hello Sunshine’ – Super Furry Animals

‘Bill Oddity’ – Mojave 3

‘Anything But Love’ – Squirrel Nut Zippers

‘Night Moves’ – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

‘Wonderwall’ – Ryan Adams

‘Summertime’ – The Fire Theft

Episode twenty – The Telenovela

‘Caught In The Rain’ – Preston School Of Industry

‘Leaving Trains’ – James William Hindle

‘Bluebird Of Happiness’ – Mojave 3

‘Des Maines’ – Halloween, Alaska

‘Something Pretty’ – Patrick Park

Episode twenty one – The Goodbye Girl

‘Alone’ – Trespassers William

‘A Lack Of Color’ – Death Cab For A Cutie

‘Specialist’ – Interpol

‘Separate Ways’ – Planet 13

‘If You Leave’ – Nada Surf

Episode twenty two – The L.A.

‘Ride’ – The Vines

‘How Good It Can Be’ – The 88

‘Born Too Slow’ – The Crystal Method

‘The Road Leads Where It’s Led’ – Secret Machines

‘Get It Krunk’ – K8-Dub

‘To Get Down’ – Timo Maas

‘All The Boys’ – The Plus Ones

‘Out Of L.A.’ – Jude

Episode twenty three – The Nana

‘Just A Ride’ – Jem

‘Float On’ – Modest Mouse

‘Heartache’ – Chris Murray

‘Take Me Home’ – Aqualung

Episode twenty four – The Proposal

‘Autumn Leaves’ – Richard Hayman and His Orchestra

‘Pride’ – Syntax

‘All The Kings Horses’ – Christina Lux

‘Loose Caboose’ – Henry Mancini

‘Night Moves’ – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

‘Pillows & Records’ – Aidan Hawken

Episode twenty five – The Shower

‘Met A Girl Like You Once’ – Zack Hexum

‘Keep It Clean’ – Camera Obscura

‘Right Now’ – Mocean Worker

‘Nine Lives’ – South

Episode twenty six – The Strip

‘On Parade’ – Electrelane

‘Ch-Check It Out’ – Beastie Boys

‘So Sweet’ – Jonathan Rice

‘Jacqueline’ – Franz Ferdinand

‘How High’ – Tricky

‘The Vanishing’ – Stars

‘Fire’ – Ohio Players

‘Passing By’ – Zero 7 (feat. Sophie Barker)

‘Meet Your Demise’ – The Willowz

Episode twenty seven – The Ties That Bind

‘Flying High’ – Jem

‘Montserrat’ – Orquesta Del Plata

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ – Jem

‘The Sea And The Rhythm’ – Iron & Wine

‘Get Free’ – The Vines

‘Hallelujah’ – Jeff Buckley

Season two

Episode one – The Distance

‘Somersault’ – Zero 7

‘Eastern Glow’ – The Album Leaf

‘You Got Me All Wrong’ – Dios Malos

‘All The Arms Around You’ – Halloween, Alaska

Episode two – The Way We Were

‘Trouble Sleeping’ – The Perishers

‘Walnut Tree’ – Keane

‘Ester’ – Elefant

‘To Be Alone With You’ – Sufjan Stevens

‘The End’s Not Near’ – The New Year

Episode three – The New Kids On The Block

‘On The Table’ – AC Newman

‘Assessment’ – The Beta Band

‘No Yes No’ – PET

‘Faded Beauty Queens’ – The Thrills

‘Little House Of Savages’ – The Walkmen

‘What’s In It For Me’ – The Walkmen

‘Weekends’ – The Perishers

‘Worn Me Down’ – Rachael Yamagata

Episode four – The New Era

‘Silence’ – Gomez

‘Fortress’ – Pinback

‘On Your Way’ – The Album Leaf

‘Domesticada’ – Mosquitos

‘Smile Like You Mean It’ – The Killers

‘Everything Will Be Alright’ – The Killers

‘Mr Brightside’ – The Killers

‘’Primitive (The Way I Treat You)’ – Ambulance LTD

‘Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own’ – U2

Episode five – The Sno.C.

‘Run Run Run’ – Phoenix

‘Desperate Guys’ – The Faint

‘Cool’ – Gwen Stefani

‘Closer’ – Dirty Vegas

‘Let It Die’ – Feist

‘Lay Lady Lay’ – Magnet ft. Gemma Hayes

‘Goodnight and Go’ – Imogen Heap

‘Soft Light’ – Frausdots

Episode six – The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn’t

‘Christmas Is Going To The Dogs’ – Eels

‘As (Seasons)’ – Har Mar Superstar

‘Carol Of The Meows’ – Guster

‘Maybe This Christmas’ – Ron Sexsmith

‘The Hustle’ – Van McCoy

‘Christmas’ – Leona Naess

Episode seven – Family Ties

‘The View’ – Modest Mouse

‘Save This Town’ – Blue Foundation

‘Paper Thin Walls’ – Modest Mouse

‘Twilight’ – Elliott Smith

‘The World At Large’ – Modest Mouse

Episode eight – The Power Of Love

‘Don’t Give Up On Me’ – Solomon Burke

‘Baby You Should Know’ – Joy Zipper

‘She’s No Lady, She’s My Wife’ – Sandy Cohen

‘New Hampshire’ – Matt Pond PA

‘Open Arms’ – Journey

Episode nine – The Ex-Factor

‘Hardcore Days & Softcore Nights’ – Aqueduct

‘Girls Can Be Cruel’ – Infusion

‘Play’ – Flunk

‘Saturday Night’ – The Thrills

‘Not For All The Love In The World’ – The Thrills

‘Strange Religion’ – Mark Lanegan

Episode ten – The Accomplice

‘10 A.M. Automatic’ – The Black Keys

‘Western Springs’ – Poster Children

‘Evil’ – Interpol

‘Portions For Foxes’ – Rilo Kiley

‘Strangerman’ – Ringside

‘Pretty (Ugly Before)’ – Elliott Smith

Episode eleven – The Second Choice

‘Reason Why’ – Rachael Yamagata

‘The Bully’ – Sia

‘Everybody Come Down’ – The Delagados

‘Cartwheels’ – The Reindeer Section

‘Sweets’ – M. Craft

Episode twelve – The Lonely Hearts Club

‘Rear Moth’ – Psapp

‘Another Day’ – The Album Leaf

‘The Love Goes’ – Trent Dabbs

‘Tourist’ – Athlete

‘Non Photo-Blue’ – Pinback

‘Follow’ – Bang Gang

‘Sambossa’ – Jazzelicious

‘Eve, The Apple Of My Eye’ – Bell X1

‘The Outer Banks’ – The Album Leaf

‘Streamside’ – The Outer Leaf

Episode thirteen – The Test

‘No Sleep’ – Sam Roberts Band

‘Your Ex-Lover Is Dead’ – Stars

‘Memories Left At Sea’ – Sundayrunners

‘Lesson No.1’ – Viva Vace

‘Misread’ – Kings Of Convenience

‘Faking The Books’ – Lali Puna

‘Universal Traveler’ – Air

Episode fourteen – The Rainy Day Women

‘No Rain’ – Blind Melon

‘Save It For A Rainy Day’ – The Jayhawks

‘End Of The Road’ – Boyz II Men

‘God Killed The Queen’ – Louis XIV

‘No Easy Way To Say Goodbye’ – Joel Evans

‘In Every Sunflower’ – Bell X1

‘Champagne Supernova’ – Matt Pond PA

Episode fifteen – The Mallpisode

‘TKO’ – Le Tigre

‘Big Talker’ – Murmurs

‘C + F’ – Sam Prekop

‘Missing’ – Beck

‘E-Pro’ – Beck

‘Que Onda Guero’ – Beck

‘Scarecrow’ – Beck

‘Girl’ – Beck

‘True Love Will Find You In The End’ – Beck

Episode sixteen – The Blaze Of Glory

‘AFK’ – Pinback

‘Debaser’ – Pixies

‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’ – Scorpions

‘Meantime’ – The Futureheads

‘What I’m Looking For’ – Brendan Benson

‘A Smile That Explodes’ – Joseph Arthur

‘Snakes Of Hawaii’ – Army Navy

Episode seventeen – The Brothers Grim

‘I Only Want You’ – Eagles Of Death Metal

‘Beat Up Blue’ – Justin Catalino

‘Like You Like An Arsonist’ – Paris Texas

‘Too Much Love’ – LCD Soundsystem

‘Saturday Night’ – Kaiser Chiefs

‘Reason Is Treason’ – Kasabian

‘Artists Are Boring’ – The Kingdom Flying Club

‘Call Me’ – Arthur Yoria

‘New Innocent Tyro Allegory’ – Havergal

Episode eighteen – The Risky Business

‘Legendary’ – Lou Barlow

‘Marvo Ging’ – The Chemical Brothers

‘Love On A Real Train (Risky Business)’ – Tangerine Dream

‘Sister Jack’ – Spoon

‘Play’ – Funk

‘Banquet’ – Bloc Party

Episode nineteen – The Roger

‘Melt’ – Way Out West

‘Mi Casa’ – Beat Phreaks

‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ – Poison

‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’ – LCD Soundsystem

‘Here I Go Again’ – Whitesnake

‘Technologic’ – Daft Punk

‘Decent Days And Nights’ – The Futureheads

‘Under The Milky Way’ – The Church

‘Stop Dragging Me Down’ – The Obscurities

Episode twenty – The O.C. Confidential

‘E Talking’ – Soulwax

‘Trust Me’ – Temper Temper

‘Tres Cosas’ – Juana Molina

‘How Does It Feel’ – The Koreans

‘Title And Registration’ – Death Cab For Cutie

‘The Sound Of Settling’ – Death Cab For Cutie

‘A Movie Script Ending’ – Death Cab For Cutie

‘House On Fire (Brs Mix)’ – Arkarna

‘Sound Makes A Circle’ – Audible

‘Positive Tension’ – Bloc Party

Episode twenty one – The Return Of The Nana

‘Eye Of The Tiger’ – Survivor

‘Miami’ – Will Smith

‘Kids With Guns’ – Gorillaz

‘I Turn My Camera On’ – Spoon

‘Bring Em Out’ – T.I.

Na Na Na Na Naa’ – Kaiser Chiefs

‘Adios’ – Alan Paul

‘Love Underground’ – Robbers On The High Street

‘Get Down (American Pie – Beta House)’ – Cham Pain

‘Shadowland’ – Youth Group

‘Step Aside’ – Efterklang

Episode twenty two – The Showdown

‘But Then Again No’ – Shout Out Louds

‘Hey Scenesters!’ – The Cribs

‘The Party’s Crashing Us’ – Of Montreal

‘Cage That Tiger’ – Soledad Brothers

‘The Big Fight’ – Stars

‘Freight Elevator’ – The Rogers Sisters

‘Twenty Two Fourteen’ – The Album Leaf

Episode twenty three – The O.Sea

‘Love For Granted’ – Phoenix

‘Cava del Rio’ – Senza

‘Ant Music’ – Hyper

‘Panthers’ – Wilco

‘Dirty Lives’ – Love As Laughter

‘Rae’ – My Pet Genius

‘Nothing Like You And I’ – The Perishers

‘Fix You’ – Coldplay

Episode twenty four – The Dearly Beloved

‘El Manana’ – Gorillaz

‘Crosses’ – Jose Gonzalez

‘Hide And Seek’ – Imogen Heap

‘’You’re Not The Law’ – The Dead 60s

‘An Honest Mistake’ – The Bravery

‘Hotride’ – The Prodigy

‘Friends’ – Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

‘Twenty Two Fourteen’ – The Album Leaf

Season three

Episode one – The Aftermath

‘Beretta’ – Manishevitz

‘Hide Another Mistake’ – The 88

‘Song For No One’ – Ian Broudie

‘Blue Light (Engineers Anti Gravity Mix)’ – Bloc Party

‘Way To Go’ – Teen Wolf

Episode two – The Shape Of Things To Come

‘Soul Meets Body’ – Death Cab For Cutie

‘Get The Party Started’ – Cobra Verde

‘Do You Want To’ – Franz Ferdinand

‘California 2005’ – Phantom Planet

Episode three – The End Of Innocence

‘Wish I Was Dead Pt. 2’ – Shout Out Louds

‘Gangsters And Thugs’ – Transplants

‘Salvation’ – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

‘Baby Blue’ – All Sad Girls Are Beautiful

‘In The Aeroplane Over The Sea’ – Matt Pond PA

Episode four – The Last Waltz

‘Forever Young’ – Youth Group

‘Triumphant’ – Royksopp

‘Natural’ – Infusion

‘I Don’t Want To Fall In Love’ – She Wants Revenge

‘Ain’t No Game’ – B.A.S.K.O.

‘Fire, Fire’ – M.I.A.

‘Circles’ – Bob Mould

Episode five – The Perfect…

‘Blind Asylum’ – Orenda Fink

‘Weight Of The World’ – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

‘Appearances’ – Citizens Here and Abroad

‘Holding Me Up’ – The Dandy Warhols

Episode six – The Swells

‘Publish My Love’ – Rogue Wave

‘Knocked Down’ – Pennywise

‘No Rest For The Weekend’ – Orange

‘Sugar’ – Ladytron

‘Swagger’ – Calla

Episode seven – The Anger Management

‘Interruptions’ – Rogue Wave

‘Rock & Roll Queen’ – The Subways

‘Opium Dreams’ – Rithma

‘I Want To Hear What You Have Got To Say’ – The Subways

‘Oh Yeah’ – The Subways

Episode eight – The Game Plan

‘Unsatisfied’ – Nine Black Alps

‘Everyday’ – Dios Malos

‘N.Y.L.A.’ – The Talk

‘No Way Out’ – Love Of Diagrams

‘Yellow’ – Petra Haden

Episode nine – The Disconnect

‘Hard To Be You’ – The 88

‘My Worst Nightmare’ – Fine China

‘Come On’ – Client

‘The Stroke’ – Billy Squier

‘Make It Bounce’ – Invisible Men

‘On And On’ – Nikka Costa

‘Go Sadness’ – Shout Out Louds

Episode ten – The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-vahkka

‘Christmas All Over Again’ – Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

‘Christmas Day In The Sun’ – Hot Hot Heat

‘That’s What Friends Are For’ – Dionne Warwick

‘Y.M.C.A.’ – Village People

‘The Christmas Song’ – The Raveonettes

‘Doxology (I Went Home For Christmas)’ – David Poe

Episode eleven – The Safe Harbor

‘Our House’ – Phantom Planet

‘I Love A Man In Uniform’ – Gang Of Four

‘Albany Brownout’ – Francine

‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ – Magnet

‘California’ – Rogue Wave

Episode twelve – The Sister Act

‘Time Bomb’ – Goldspot

‘A Boy Brushed Red Living In Black And White’ – Underoath

‘Sail Into The Sun’ – The Funky Lowlives

‘Sour Milk (Remix)’ – Phontaine

‘All My Life’ – DJ Harry

‘Shuffle Your Feet’ – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Episode thirteen – The Pot Stirrer

‘I Only Have Eyes For You’ – Martina Topley Bird

‘Favourite Friend’ – Diefenbach

‘Stay In The Shade’ – Jose Gonzalez

‘Low Happening’ – Howling Bells

‘Brand New Delhi (West Coast Mix)’ – The Tao Of Groove

‘Insomnia’ – Electric President

Episode fourteen – The Cliffhanger

‘Love Knows How To Fight’ – M. Craft

‘Hideaway’ – Rock Kills Kids

‘Fall At Your Feet’ – James Blunt

‘Cava del Rio’ – Senza

‘Wasted’ – Black Flag

Episode fifteen – Heavy Lifting

‘For The Widows In Paradise, for the Fatherless in Ypsilanti’ – Sufjan Stevens

‘Grand Machine No. 12’ – Electric President

‘White Daisy Passing’ – Rocky Votolato

‘Neverending Math Equation’ – Sun Kil Moon

Episode sixteen – The Road Warrior

‘Bom Bom Bom’ – Living Things

‘C-C (You Set The Fire In Me)’ – Tom Vek

‘I Ain’t Saying My Goodbyes’ – Tom Vek

‘The Matter (Of Our Discussion)’ – Boom Bip & Nina Nastasia

‘Under The Sea’ – Digby Jones

‘If You Need The Morning’ – La Rocca

‘Forever Young’ – Youth Group

Episode seventeen – The Journey

‘Waiting For A Girl Like You’ – Cobra Verde

‘Paint The Silence’ – South

‘In Dreams’ – Crash My Model Car

‘Ooh La’ – The Kooks

Episode eighteen – The Undertow

‘Next To Argyle’ –Scissors For Lefty

‘Inaction’ – We Are Scientists

‘Lover I Don’t Have To Love’ – Bettie Serveet

‘Girl And The Sea’ – The Presets

‘Don’t Pity Me’ – Spiderbaby

‘What Ifs And Maybes’ – Bromheads Jacket

‘It’s Just Cruel’ – The National Trust

Episode nineteen – The Secrets And Lies

‘Faster Kill Pussycat’ – Paul Oakenfold ft. Brittany Murphy

‘Spin Me Around’ – The Surge

‘A Night In Vegas’ – Victor Malloy

‘When You’re Gone’ – Luther Russell

‘Young Shields’ – Casiotone For The Painfully Alone

‘Meredith’ – Oceansize

Episode twenty – The Day After Tomorrow

‘Good Day’ – Tally Hall

‘China’ – Chris Holmes

‘Fog (live)’ – Radiohead

‘The Crime’ – True Love

‘The Secret Shot’ – Dopo Yuma

‘That’s All I Need’ – Scotland Yard Gospel Choir

Episode twenty one – The Dawn Patrol

‘A Picture Of Me (Without You)’ – George Jones

‘Tiny Cities Made Of Ashes’ – Sun Kil Moon

‘Anysound’ – The Vines

‘Foxy, Foxy’ – Rob Zombie

‘Woman’ – Wolfmother

‘Waiting For You’ – Ben Harper

Episode twenty two – The College Try

‘Night Birds’ – Ryan Adams

‘Cigarette’ – Whitey

‘Leave Me Alone’ – Two Hours Traffic

‘Hands’ – Ms. John Soda

Episode twenty three – The Party Favor

‘To All Of You’ – Syd Matters

‘Earthquakes And Sharks’ – Brandtson

‘Oregon Girl’ – Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin

‘Getting Hit On At The Bank’ – The Briefs

‘Random’ – Lady Sovereign

‘I Can’t Come Down’ – Embrace

‘Gotta Reason’ – Hard-Fi

Episode twenty four – The Man Of The Year

‘The Pioneers (M83 Remix)’ – Bloc Party

‘The Pioneers’ – Tunng

‘Flames Go Higher’ – Eagles Of Death Metal

‘Spaceship’ – The Vines

‘Some You Give Away’ – La Rocca

‘Cherry Bomb’ – The Runaways

Episode twenty five – The Graduates

‘Bossy’ – Kelis

‘Speeding Cars’ – Imogen Heap

‘I Don’t Care What My Friends Say’ – Chris Holmes

‘Breaking The Ice’ – Mojave 3

‘Chapters’ – Commuter

‘Hallelujah – Imogen Heap

Season four

Episode one – The Avengers

‘Running Up That Hill’ – Placebo

‘Save Me’ – Jude

‘Song For Sunshine’ – Belle and Sebastian

‘Mr Blue’ – Catherine Feeny

‘The Bootleg Saint’ – Sam Roberts Band

‘A Bad Dream’ – Keane

Episode two – The Gringos

‘Fire Island, AK’ – The Long Winters

‘Pa’arriba’ – Descerner Bueno

‘Quiero Mi Pastilla’ – Plastilina Mosh

‘La Chirriona’ – Marcos Flores y La Banda Jerez

‘Can You Feel It?’ – Lockdown Project

‘Lagrimas de oro’ – Manu Chao

‘The End’s Not Near’ – Band Of Horses

Episode three – The Cold Turkey

‘Once More With Feeling’ – Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly

‘Black Swan’ – Thom Yorke

‘All Of My Days’ – Alexi Murdoch

Episode four – The Metamorphosis

‘Hello Sunshine’ – Syd Matters

‘Orange Crush’ – Editors

‘De un Mundo Raro’ – Ranchera All-Stars

‘The Pageant Of The Bizarre’ – Zero 7 feat. Sia

‘Ella’ – Ranchera All-Stars

‘Love Me Or Hate Me’ – Lady Sovereign

‘Dem Jeans’ – Chingy feat. Jermaine Dupri

‘Pa’ Todo el Ano’ – Ranchera All-Stars

‘Siempre Hace Frio’ – Ranchera All-Stars

‘Voodoo’ – Chelo

‘Cava del Rio’ – Senza

‘Love You Till The End’ – The Pogues

‘Orange Crush’ – Editors

Episode five – The Sleeping Beauty

‘Gubbbish’ – Chad VanGaalen

‘Float On’ – Goldspot

‘Waiting To Die’ – Zero 7 feat. Sia

‘While You Were Sleeping’ – Elvis Perkins

‘Butterfly’ – Tom Quick

‘Need Music’ – Ben Gidsjoy

‘Without You’ – Brothers and Sisters

Episode six – The Summer Bummer

‘Hot Girls In Good Moods’ – Butch Walker

‘Daisychains’ – Youth Group

‘Good Clean Fun (Nobody Remix)’ – Clearlake

‘Deadwood’ – Dirty Pretty Things

‘Under The Sea’ – Digby Jones

‘Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is’ – Jet

‘Stay Put!’ – The Blood Arm

‘Inside Your Head’ – Eberg

Episode seven – The Chrismukk-huh?

‘California’ – Mates Of State

‘Paranoid Android’ – Sia

‘Into Dust’ – Ashtar Command

Episode eight – The Earth Girls Are Easy

‘Warung Beach’ – John Digweed

‘Smile Like You Mean It’ – Tally Hall

‘Dogzilla’ – Dogzilla

‘Something For Cat’ – Henry Mancini

Episode nine – The My Two Dads

‘Forever’ – The Explorers Club

‘It’s Because We’ve Got Hair’ – Tunng

‘Somewhere In Between’ – M. Craft

‘The Commander Thinks Aloud’ – The Long Winters

Episode ten – The French Connection

‘Turn On Me’ – The Shins

‘I-Spy’ – Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly

‘The West Coast’ – Jason Schwartzman

Episode eleven – The Dream Lover

‘Dear Mr. Supercomputer’ – Sufjan Stevens

‘The New e Blues’ – The Western States Motel

‘Garcon Glacon’ – April March

‘Hidden In The Sand’ – Tally Hall

‘Du Temps’ – The Low Standards

‘Tel que tu es’ – Charlotte Gainsbourg

‘Return To Me’ – Sparklehorse

Episode twelve – The Groundhog Day

‘Gronlandic Edit’ – Of Montreal

‘Lazy Eye’ – Silversun Pickups

‘Leave Home’ – The Chemical Brothers

‘High Lonesome Moan’ – Pajo

‘And I Was A Boy From School’ – Hot Chip

‘The House We Live In’ – The Stills

Episode thirteen – The Case Of The Franks

‘Talk About The Passion’ – R.E.M.

‘Start Today Tomorrow’ – Youth Group

‘Unaware’ – The Midway State

Episode fourteen – The Shake Up

‘I Still Remember’ – Bloc Party

‘Broken In All The Right Places’ – I Am Jen

‘Debaser’ – Rogue Wave

‘What Were The Chances’ – Damien Jurado

‘The Sad Song’ – Fredo Viola

Episode fifteen – The Night Moves

‘The Sad Song’ – Fredo Viola

‘Like Spinning Plates’ – Radiohead

‘I Turn My Camera On’ – Rock Kills Kid

‘The Incarnation’ – Sufjan Stevens

‘Rusted Wheel’ – Silversun Pickups

‘Kreuzberg’ – Bloc Party

Episode sixteen – The End’s Not Near, It’s Here

‘California (Tchad Blake Remix)’ – Phantom Planet

‘The New Seeker’ – Clinic

‘Shine On’ – Jet

‘On A Saturday’ – Jacob Golden

‘Life Is A Song’ – Patrick Park