‘The Offer’: Check out the first teaser for ‘The Godfather’ making-of series

The first teaser trailer for The Godfather making-of series The Offer has just been released – check it out below.

The forthcoming 10-episode show will air on Paramount Plus, and stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks and Patrick Gallo.

It will focus on Teller as producer Albert S. Ruddy and his painstaking attempts to convince other Hollywood players to adapt Mario Puzo’s gangster classic for the big screen at Paramount.

Watch the teaser trailer for The Offer below:

Escape From Dannemora writer Michael Tolkin created the show, alongside writer and executive producer Nikki Toscano. Ruddy is on board as an executive producer, alongside Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif.

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher serves as an executive producer and also directed several episodes.

“What sealed it for me was when Al [Ruddy] said, ‘Every day of making The Godfather was the worst day in my life,’ and that told me we had a show,” Tolkin (Escape At Dannemora) told Vanity Fair.

“For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them.”

Toscano added of the impetus for the series: “At the beginning of our story, we come to learn that the mafia has a very active interest in making sure that The Godfather never gets made.”

The first three episodes will all be released on premiere day, April 28, and then will air weekly on Paramount Plus. A UK release date and schedule is yet to be confirmed.