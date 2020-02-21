‘The Office’: John Krasinski “would absolutely love to do” a reunion

John Krasinski has once again spoken about his openness towards taking part in a reunion of The Office.

The US version of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s mockumentary bowed out in May 2013 after nine seasons.

Talk about a revival of the show has lingered over the past few years, with Krasinski previously voicing his willingness to part in a potential reboot in 2018.

Speaking to Esquire in a new interview, Krasinski — who played Jim Halpert in the series — said that The Office meant “absolutely everything to me” and that he would “absolutely love” to do a reunion.

“I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had,” Krasinski said.

“In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Krasinski also recalled how he initially struggled to get cast in other roles after The Office ended due to people being too familiar with his character Jim.

“The Office was so big at the time, but I think a lot of people were afraid to cast certain cast members in anything else because they were just known as that one thing, which I completely understood,” he said.

“It wasn’t an aggressive anger towards it. It was just a reality that I think I wasn’t, if I’m honest, genuinely prepared for.”

Earlier this week, Krasinski’s Office co-star Jenna Fischer revealed that an emotional note her character Pam received from Jim was actually written by Krasinski himself.