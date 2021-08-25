‘The Office’ reboot could happen if creator Greg Daniels signs on

NBC is ready to make a reboot of The Office, they’re just waiting on creator Greg Daniels’ approval.

The US adaptation of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s sitcom has become one of the most successful translations of a UK show, airing its final episode in 2013 after nine seasons.

There’s been talks however of rebooting the series entirely, following the launch of NBC’s streaming service Peacock which aired revival specials for 30 Rock and Parks And Recreation.

While NBC has previously stated they had “no plans” to reboot The Office, it seems they’re waiting for showrunner Greg Daniels to come to them.

Speaking to Deadline about a revival, NBCU content chief, Susan Rovner said that “whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by”.

Daniels has previously spoken about the chances of a revival with the original cast, including Steve Carell and John Krasinski, but deemed the idea as unrealistic.

“I think people were assuming that an Office reboot would [involve]… getting the entire cast back together and just continuing where we left off,” Daniels said. “We’re probably not going to get every single character back, they’re all doing all these cool things.”

He added: “I don’t think people’s expectations of getting back in the saddle and doing more episodes of the same show was going to be realistic.”

Since The Office, Krasinski has scored huge success with A Quiet Place and its recent sequel, while Carell has starred in The Big Short, Last Flag Flying and Vice.