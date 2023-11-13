‘The Office’ spin-off will be like ‘The Mandalorian’: “A reboot is not of interest”

The Office co-creator Greg Daniels has suggested that a potential spin-off would be more like The Mandalorian and not a straight reboot.

The classic sitcom has been rumoured for a relaunch for a number of years, most recently in September when a report by Puck News suggested a return was set to be announced once the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike concluded – though nothing has materialised since the strike ended.

In a new interview with TheWrap, Daniels didn’t confirm a return for the series, though said that if it were to happen, he doesn’t “like to think of anything as a reboot”.

“Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully,” he explained. “The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.”

Daniels then compared it to Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which launched with a focus on new stories and characters in George Lucas’s fictional universe.

“The notion of maybe something like the way The Mandalorian is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject,” he continued.

“That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”

The comment echoes previous words from Daniels from earlier this year, in which he suggested a new show would be “an extension” of the show’s universe.

“I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters,” he told Collider.

“I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”

Last month, Daniels responded to the recent reboot report, telling Collider that “when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it”.

Broadcaster NBC said back in 2021 that they were ready to do a reboot of The Office “whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one”.

The show, which is based on the UK version of The Office, first launched in 2005 and ran for nine seasons until 2013. It follows the employees at the Scranton brand of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.