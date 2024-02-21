NewsTV News

‘The Office’ star Ewen MacIntosh has died aged 50

MacIntosh is best remembered for playing Keith in the legendary British sitcom

By Max Pilley
Ewen MacIntosh
Ewen MacIntosh. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ewen MacIntosh, best known for playing Keith in the British version of The Office, has died at the age of 50.

The news was confirmed by his management in a statement: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.”

Advertisement

The Office’s creator and star Ricky Gervais also posted a tribute to McIntosh, saying: “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

MacIntosh’s friend Ed Scott gave a personal tribute to MacIntosh on X, writing: “Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man… He was a firm friend first and foremost but I also was fortunate to have worked on several occasions with him nailing every take with great humour despite the scripts I made him recite!”

After graduating from the University of Edinburgh, one of MacIntosh’s first roles was in The Office, before going on to appear in other comedy shows including Little Britain and Miranda.

He would go on to work again with Gervais and co-writer Stephen Merchant on Life’s Too Short, and recently appeared on Gervais’ Netflix comedy-drama After Life.

He also had a small role on Yorgos Lanthimos’ cult 2015 film The Lobster, and appeared in the music video for Wolf Alice‘s 2015 single ‘Giant Peach’, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

See below for a range of other tributes to MacIntosh:

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories