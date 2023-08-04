‘The Office’ star to return over $100,000 in fan donations for Stanley spin-off

The Office star Leslie Baker has announced that he is returning over $100,000 (£78,276) of donations fans sent to his Kickstarter campaign for a proposed Stanley Hudson spin-off.

Baker went viral for launching the campaign back in 2020, but has been unable to get the project, titled Uncle Stan, off the ground. The show was set to centre around Stanley as he came out of retirement in Florida and travelled to Los Angeles to help his nephew save his motorcycle/flower business.

The actor launched the campaign with a crowdfunding goal of $300,000 (£234,747). By the end of its run, a total of $336,450 (£263,265.40) was raised. However, with the project seemingly no further ahead, some fans recently took to social media to question what Baker had done with the money.

Advertisement

Baker has since release a statement on Instagram, confirming that he would be returning all of the donated money after the project was stalled indefinitely by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing strikes in Hollywood. The actor also clarified that the funds were never used for personal matters.

“We apologise about the delay in updates,” Baker wrote. “We have been working behind the scenes to get everything on track and rewards fulfilled. We are just as excited as all of you to get this project out and truly appreciate all of your patience and support. The project took longer than anticipated due to circumstances beyond our control.”