‘The Office’ to officially leave Netflix

The US version of The Office is set to leave Netflix in 2020, it has been confirmed.

NBCUniversal’s adaptation of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s mockumentary sitcom, which has gone on to have seven more seasons than the original British series, will move over to the broadcaster’s forthcoming streaming service in January 2021.

According to Deadline, NBCUniversal said it has secured exclusive domestic streaming rights to all nine seasons for a five-year term.

The streaming service is expected to launch in mid-2020 and will be free to the company’s pay-TV subscribers and supported by advertising.

Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, said: “The Office has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before.

“We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

Netflix said of the news via Twitter: “We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021.”

NME has contacted Netflix to ascertain whether The Office, the original BBC production, will remain on the platform.

Meanwhile, Netflix last month announced that they had made the decision to cancel its show Santa Clarita Diet after just three seasons.

The news of the cancellation came after the final 10 episodes of the Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant-led zombie comedy dropped on the streaming service at the end of March.