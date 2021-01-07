‘The Office’ US creator promises a reunion is “more likely now” than ever

The Office US creator Greg Daniels has said a potential reunion is looking “more likely now” than ever.

The showrunner spoke to E! News following the release of the show on streaming service Peacock in the US.

Asked whether he could see a reunion happening on Peacock, Daniels said “I think it’s probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock,” while adding “but no plans right now.”

He added: “But people are more open to it now, it seems like.”

When asked to consider what a reunion could look like, Daniels said” “I think the issue is what’s left to say about the characters. I don’t know, it’s still pretty vague.”

Musing on the potential for more stories following the end of the show, Greg Daniels suggested going to “find some lost episodes and shoot them as if they were back in 2010 or something.”

In April of last year, Daniels had ruled out a reunion anytime soon.

“I don’t think people’s expectations of getting back in the saddle and doing more episodes of the same show was going to be realistic,” he explained.

The Office US returned to Netflix in the UK and Ireland at the start of this month, following the acquisition from Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, to host the show exclusively on their site in 2021 for US users.

“Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” Daniels had said.

He added: “The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans.”