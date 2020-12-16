The US remake of The Office will be returning to Netflix in the UK and in Ireland.

The streaming giant teased the news on social media with a quote from the show from Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott, writing: “Oh my god. Okay, it’s happening! Everybody stay calm. Stay calm! Stay F***ING calm!!”

Netflix then confirmed The Office (US) would be available to stream again from January 2021 for users in the UK and Ireland.

Oh my god. Okay, it's happening! Everybody stay calm. Stay calm! Stay F***ING calm!! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

The Office (US) returns to Netflix UK/IE in January. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 16, 2020

The news follows an announcement from Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform in the US, that the show would be streaming exclusively there from 2021 for US users, thus leaving Netflix.

The return to Peacock is also set to see the arrival of new “Superfan Episodes”, including never-before-scene footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of original episodes, which will start in Season 3 with more to follow in March.

“Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of the show, said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Advertisement

“The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans.”

The specific release date for the return of The Office (US) to Netflix in the UK and Ireland has not yet been confirmed – stay tuned for an update as it comes in.