Fans of the US remake of The Office were given a New Year’s Day surprise yesterday (January 1) in the form of a previously unseen cold open.

The five-minute unaired cold open, which was originally cut for time from the 2013 series finale, marked the show’s move from Netflix to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

In the clip Jim, Pam, a trained black cat, Glenn from the warehouse and his twin brother Ben, and security guard Hank are all in on an elaborate plan to convince Dwight that he’s living in The Matrix.

You can see the clip below:

🚨 This is not a drill. 🚨 Presenting a never-before-seen cold open from #TheOffice! Watch #TheOfficeonPeacock for more exclusive content: https://t.co/83j9pd3Wke pic.twitter.com/NgE1GYsJzm — Dunder Mifflin Peacock (@peacockTV) January 1, 2021

The show’s move to Peacock in the US is also set to see the arrival of new “Superfan Episodes”, including never-before-scene footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of original episodes, which will start in season three with more to follow in March.

“Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” Greg Daniels, creator of the US version of the show, said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans.”

While the popular comedy series has moved to Peacock in the US, the show returned to Netflix in the UK and Ireland yesterday (January 1).

The streaming giant teased the news on social media with a quote from the show from Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott, writing: “Oh my god. Okay, it’s happening! Everybody stay calm. Stay calm! Stay F***ING calm!!”

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has revealed he auditioned for The Office.

The actor, who played Sheldon Cooper in the hit US sitcom, said he was up for a part when the US remake of the Ricky Gervais comedy was first announced.