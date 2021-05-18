The official trailer for ‘This Country’ US remake ‘Welcome to Flatch’ is here

The official trailer for Welcome to Flatch, a US remake of This Country, has just been released.

The series, adapting the hit BBC mockumentary from Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, was written and executive-produced by Jenny Bicks, and directed and executive-produced by Paul Feig.

A synopsis for Welcome to Flatch reads: “When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities.

“It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.”

Discover the heart and soul of small town America.

Watch the trailer for @welcometoflatch — coming soon to @FOXTV. #FOXUpfront pic.twitter.com/h0MTCJvHt1 — FOX (@FOXTV) May 17, 2021

Newcomers Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley will be playing the roles based on Daisy-May and Charlie’s characters, while Seann William Scott, Aya Cash (The Boys), Taylor Ortega and newcomers Krystal Smith and Justin Linville will also star.

Welcome to Flatch is set to premiere as part of Fox’s mid-season programming, in early 2022.

Meanwhile, This Country star Daisy May Cooper recently announced her new memoir, ‘Don’t Laugh. It Will Only Encourage Her.’

Of the book, Cooper said: “When things were really bad, mum would always say to me, ‘Don’t worry, it will be a good read for your memoir one day’.”

“Well, it seems that one day is today. I have lived the most humiliating, ridiculous, screw-up of a shit-storm life and it has been an utter joy digging up all that shit and putting it down on paper. Therapeutic even. I’m writing this memoir because I owe it myself to tell this story.”