Kelly Osbourne says her family is the “closest” they’ve ever come to reviving their hit MTV reality series, The Osbournes.

The singer, actress and fashion designer, 35, said that offers are made on a regular basis but the possibility of revival has never been so strong as it is currently.

Speaking to People, Kelly said: “I’m not joking, every single year about every three months or so someone else gives us another offer and we keep saying no. It keeps coming ’round. Right now there’s another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we’ve ever come to accepting one. But whether that will happen or not, I don’t know.”

The Osbournes aired from 2002-2005 and followed the lives of Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack as they conducted their daily lives.

Kelly added that it would be more difficult to shoot a new series of the show now that the family has expanded. “We’ve got other people to think about,” she said. “My brother [Jack has] got three kids. Do we want that life for them without them being old enough to choose if they want to do it or not like my brother and I were?”

In other news, her father Ozzy recently announced his first album in 10 years, ‘Ordinary Man’, and that he’s going on a joint tour with Marilyn Manson.

The ‘Prince Of Darkness’ and the ‘God Of Fuck’ will be teaming up and hitting the road after Ozzy previously postponed world tour dates after a long spate of illness. While suffering from pneumonia, Osbourne suffered a fall at home. He underwent neck surgery for his injuries, the aftermath of which he described as “agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life”.