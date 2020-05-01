The Osbournes could be set for a surprise return to TV screens, according to Jack Osbourne.

The show, featuring Jack, his sister Kelly and parents Ozzy and Sharon, started on MTV in 2002 and ended three years later.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Jack reveals that “conversations [have] been coming up recently” about a reunion for the show.

He continued: “I think nostalgia is such a huge, hot-button word right now. You look at all these shows coming back from 20 years ago. The only thing, and what I struggle with, is we don’t all live together.

“One thought I’ve had is, why don’t we all just move in together for two months? It’s 20 years later; we’re all moving back into the house together.”

Talking about when a reunion might happen, Jack responded: “I guess when someone pays me a hell of a lot … because the amount of therapy I’m going to have to buy into after that is going to be monstrous.”

Kelly Osbourne revealed in an interview this year that 2020 has been “the closest we’ve ever come” to a reunion, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, “everything is on hold”.

Back in 2018, The Osbournes launched their own podcast, with the four family members dissecting their time on the show.

Ozzy Osbourne released new album ‘Ordinary Man’ this year, a record he told NME had “saved his life” after severe health issues