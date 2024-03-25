‘The Penguin’ trailer looks like “peak crime drama”, say Batman fans

Batman fans have shared their reactions to the new trailer for The Penguin TV series, with some calling it “peak crime drama”.

The new teaser for the HBO series, which focuses on Colin Farrell‘s The Batman villain (aka Oswald Cobblepot), was released last week.

The clip sees the titular character tell the story of gangster Rex Calabrese, a “big deal” in the neighbourhood when he was a kid.

Speaking of the gangster’s death, Cobblepot tells an unseen person: “In my neighbourhood, they throw a parade in his honour. A friggin’ parade.”

“And it wasn’t fancy, but it was the gesture. The show of love of what he meant. Can you imagine to be remembered like that?”

Many have shared their praise for the trailer, one fan writing on X (formerly Twitter): “This show already looks peak crime drama DC thriller.”

Another shared a gif of Tony Soprano, adding: “I look at this trailer like…”, while another joked: “Tony Sapenguin”.

Many more have shared their reactions below:

this show already looks peak crime drama dc thriller. Aside all that I'm glad we are getting more from the batman universe especially since the sequel will take a while. But we got the next best thing which is colin giving us more penguin. — Eddie (@OHMYDIAZ) March 22, 2024

I look at this trailer like… pic.twitter.com/WnPWf7nr38 — Eric Pellinen (@EricPellinen) March 22, 2024

Tony Sapenguin — Shwaz (@theycallmeshwaz) March 22, 2024

I have never seen Colin Farrell collapse so fully into a character…until this one. He's transcendent. — Michael C. Bryan (@MikeCBryan) March 22, 2024

HOLY SHIT HBO IS ON FIRE 🔥 — BëantøwnBrandøn (@Patriots_Dude) March 22, 2024

This teaser was 🔥 I can't lie — Vinny Talks' ERA (@vinnytalks_) March 22, 2024

The Penguin is set to be released this autumn, and will pick up after the events of the 2022 film The Batman. Last year, the show was confirmed to be getting an R-rating, meaning those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult to watch it.

Speaking back in October 2022 about the series, Farrell told ExtraTV: “[The Penguin series] starts about a week after The Batman ends, so Gotham is still somewhat underwater.”

He then revealed of the opening scene: “I read the first script for the first episode and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone’s office. Even just that alone when I read it, I thought, ‘Oh jeeze!’.

“It’s lovely. It’s so well-written. Lauren LeFranc has done an extraordinary job and she’s writing the whole thing and showrunning it. She’s formidable and it’s just a very exciting prospect. I love that character. I was greedy with it. I felt like I didn’t have enough. I wanted to do it more and more and more, so now I’m getting the chance.”