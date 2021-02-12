‘The Powerpuff Girls’ to become “disillusioned 20-somethings” in live-action reboot

The Powerpuff Girls animated series is being remade into a live action TV show.

According to Variety, the proposed series will see the trio of super-powered sisters as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting”.

Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the live-action remake was first announced in August, but has now officially been ordered to pilot by The CW – famous for series such as Supernatural, Batwoman and The Flash.

The pilot’s success will determine whether the network brings The Powerpuff Girls into its TV roster.

The animated series ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. The Powerpuff Girls Movie was released in 2002, while a rebooted animated series began airing on the Cartoon Network in 2016, with Charli XCX helping to relaunch the beloved cartoon.

The series told the story of Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup – three pint-sized heroes who were created in a laboratory accident by their father Professor Utonium.

The sisters fought supervillains alongside the trials of navigating the normal issues that young children face such as sibling rivalries, loose teeth, going to school or depending on a security blanket.

The new live-action project will come from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody.

Reigner worked on the recent Veronica Mars revival, iZombie and Sleepy Hollow. Cody is best known for writing Juno and working on Jennifer’s Body.