‘The Queen’s Gambit’ finale named highest-rated Netflix episode of all-time

The series finale of The Queen’s Gambit has been named the highest-rated Netflix episode of all-time.

According to data collected by Tombola, ‘End Game’, the chess show’s seventh episode, was rated a 9.4 on IMDB – the highest of all episodes analysed.

The second highest-rated episode on the list is the season one finale of Never Have I Ever, entitled ‘…Said I’m Sorry’, which was rated 8.9.

Rounding out the top three, the second episode of The Queen’s Gambit, ‘Exchanges’, received a 8.8 rating.

The Queen’s Gambit follows Anya Taylor-Joy’s orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon, and also stars Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Bill Camp – watch the trailer below.

The research also recorded the lowest-rated episodes. Tiger King’s episode eight – the aftershow, featuring the stars of the series – landed the top spot with a rating of just 5.2, followed by the Love Is Blind pilot and episode two at two and three with 6 and 6.1 respectively.

The Queen’s Gambit is Netflix’s most popular limited series. However, 36.4 per cent of viewers rated Bridgerton 10 on IMDB – which is four per cent more than the number of people who gave The Queen’s Gambit full marks on the site.

You can see the full list of ratings here.

Meanwhile, a new study has found that US consumers are now spending an average of $47 (£34) per month on video subscription services, up 24 percent since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the J.D. Power survey, the rise – from $34 average spend in April 2020, to the latest figures taken from December 2020 – has also seen 49 percent of viewers subscribing to four streaming services, up from 39 percent in April. As many as 13 percent said that they now use seven or more services.

The uptake has coincided with several new platforms launching, including HBO Max and Peacock, while Disney+ and Netflix have continued to grow, with the latter seeing 22 percent year-on-year rise in subscriptions.