‘The Queen’s Gambit’ leads winners at first night of Creative Arts Emmys

The Queen’s Gambit led the winners at the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys last night (September 11).

The first of three ceremonies was held at The Event Deck at LA Live in Los Angeles. The second and third events will take place today at 1pm PT (9pm BST) and 5pm PT (1am BST) today (12).

The Queen’s Gambit took home seven awards, including Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, and Period Costumes. Its streamer Netflix also took home a further five awards, taking its total to 12 for the night.

Netflix was also awarded for The Crown, Bridgerton and more. Marvel also won its first Emmy for WandaVision.

See the full Creative Arts Emmys winners so far below:

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

WandaVision (episode ‘Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience’)

Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show (episode ‘Sister, May I Call You Oshun?’)

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Lovecraft Country (episode ‘Sundown’)

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘End Game’)

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Love, Death + Robots (episode ‘Snow In The Desert’)

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Mandalorian (episode ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’)

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘End Game’)

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Conners (episode ‘Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité’)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Crown (episode ‘Fairytale’)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (episode ‘The Hope That Kills You’)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘Exchanges’)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian (episode ‘Chapter 15: The Believer’)

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Ted Lasso (episode ‘The Hope That Kills You’)

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programme

Black Is King

The Masked Singer (episode ‘Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2’)

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

Contemporary Costumes

Pose (episode ‘Series Finale’)

Period Costumes

The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘End Game’)

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Country Comfort (episode ‘Crazy’)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown (episode ‘Fairytale’)

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘End Game’)

Production Design for a Narrative Programme (Half-Hour)

WandaVision

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Programme (One Hour or More)

The Queen’s Gambit

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Programme (One Hour or More)

Mare Of Easttown

Production Design for a Variety Special

The Oscars

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Saturday Night Live (host Kristen Wiig)

Prosthetic Makeup

The Mandalorian (episode ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’)

Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programme (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live (host Elon Musk)

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Pose (episode ‘Series Finale’)

Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘Adjournment’)

Interactive Programme

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

For All Mankind: Time Capsule

Outstanding Motion Design

Calls

Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programme

Saturday Night Live (host Maya Rudolph)

Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton (episode ‘Art Of The Swoon’)

Contemporary Hairstyling

Pose (episode ‘Series Finale’)

Main Title Design

The Good Lord Bird

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy said earlier this year that she hadn’t processed the success of the miniseries. “I think I’ll probably understand this year in about five years,” she said of the response to the show. “I think that’s when it will probably hit.”

One month after its release last year, the show broke the record for the most-watched limited scripted series on Netflix. In November 2020, it had been watched by 62million accounts making it the biggest limited show in the platform’s history.