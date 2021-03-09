A stage musical of The Queen’s Gambit is in development following the success of the award-winning Netflix series.

Level Forward, the entertainment company behind Alanis Morisette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, has bought the rights to the work. The Queen’s Gambit story originated in a 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis.

Company CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz said in a joint statement: “It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen’s Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theatre.

“Audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story’s inspiring women who energise and sustain Beth Harmon’s journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we’re looking forward to moving the project forward.”

The Queen’s Gambit tells the story of Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the Netflix series) who becomes a chess prodigy. It follows her journey from growing up in an orphanage to her stint as a world-class chess player who used prescription drugs to boost her game strategy.

Earlier this week, Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series at the Critics Choice Awards after securing the same win at the Golden Globes in February. The show also took home the Best Limited Series gong at the two awards.