Classic Nickelodeon cartoon The Ren & Stimpy Show is being reimagined as an adult animation.

Comedy Central has green-lit a new version of the ’90s children’s show for adult audiences as part of a major company push into adult animation.

Deadline reports that the reboot will join the Beavis and Butt-Head remake from Mike Judge and Daria spin-off Jodie on the network.

Nickelodeon launched the original The Ren & Stimpy Show alongside Rugrats and Doug in 1991. The show was considered an adult series at the time thanks to its dark humour and vivid imagination even though it was on a children’s network.

The John Kricfalusi-created series, which was centred on Ren, a neurotic Chihuahua, and Stimpy, an unintelligent but harmless cat, was broadcast for five seasons on Nickelodeon, until December 1995.

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group in a statement.

“Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

Happy Happy Joy Joy, a documentary on The Ren & Stimpy Show, co-directed by Ron Cicero and Kimo Easterwood, premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.