‘The Rings Of Power’ showrunners are already working on season 3

Showrunners for Amazon Prime Video‘s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power TV series are reportedly already working on an outline for a potential third season.

According to a report from Variety, showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne are reportedly already working on the overarching story for a third season. However, Variety also notes that writing rooms for season three aren’t open yet, and won’t be until after season two premieres.

Season two of The Rings Of Power wrapped last year during the SAG-AFTRA actors’ and WGA writers’ strike last year. It was reported in May of last year that season two had 19 days left of filming when the writers’ strike took effect.

Advertisement

Per the rules laid out by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Payne, McKay and other writer-producers were prohibited from taking part in any writing-based activities during the strike. This includes making decisions on set.

As a result, non-writing producers, such as Lindsey Weber, directors Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper, and various other crew members oversaw the production for the UK-based shoot.

The second season of the fantasy series, which is based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, is expected to stream in 2024, though a confirmed release date has yet to be announced.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “The Rings Of Power, for all its grand elf lords, biblical storytelling and cinematic scope, retains the wholesome heart that made the films feel so warm and cosy.”