‘The Sandman’ season 2 confirmed by Netflix

The Sandman has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

The long-awaited screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s influential graphic novel, which concluded its first season on August 19, will return to the streamer, it announced on November 2.

Gaiman himself teased some future plot points for the next season: “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus & the rest of them… Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead… And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell.”

See the announcement, which included a video of the titular Sandman – Dream’s – helm emerging from a heap of sand. No premiere date has been stated.

Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix! "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus & the rest of them… Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead… And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell," says @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/TbA3hnD5f6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2022

There had been talk of more seasons of The Sandman even before the first one premiered. Showrunner Allan Heinberg told NME at the show’s London premiere that they wanted to adapt the entirety of the comic book series in future seasons.

“We’ve got as many as they’ll let us have. If enough viewers show up, we can go for quite a long while. We want to do all of it, we want a spin-off miniseries. We’d love to make it for as long as they’ll have us,” he said.

The new episodes of The Sandman, according to a Netflix Tudum article, will pick up where the first season left off: the approaching conflict between Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie). The new season also promises to introduce more members of the Endless, beyond those in the first season: Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Despair (Donna Preston) and Desire (Mason Alexander Park).

Gaiman will still work with Heinberg, executive producer David S. Goyer, Netflix and Warner Bros. on the new episodes. Goyer said in a statement: “The support our partners at Netflix and Warner Bros. have given us has been phenomenal. And the fan response made the 10-year journey worth every obstacle. Truly, this has been a labor of love.”

In a four-star review,NME said The Sandman was “a big story that rarely feels half told” and one that “is at its best when it’s grounded in human problems”.

Two weeks after the premiere of Sandman season one, Netflix surprise-released an additional two-part episode that starred Sandra Oh and James McAvoy.