‘The Sandman’ trailer brings dreams to life on Netflix

The first trailer for The Sandman has just been released – check it out below.

The forthcoming Netflix series adapts Neil Gaiman’s beloved DC comic series, seeing Tom Sturridge play the Master of Dreams.

Take a look at the trailer here:

An official synopsis for The Sandman reads: “There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies.

“But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.”

“This is Sandman being made for people who love Sandman by people who love Sandman,” Gaiman said in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Netflix, adding that he “cannot wait for people to see this”.

The Sandman originally ran as a comic series on DC for 75 issues from 1989 to 1996. Its mature blend of fantasy and horror has gained a devoted fanbase over the decades.

The graphic novel was originally slated for a feature-length adaptation in 2013 – with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as its lead – before being aborted a few years later.

The Sandman will be released on Netflix on August 5.