The script to the controversial ‘Game Of Thrones’ finale is now available online

'The Iron Throne' proved divisive with many fans

The script for the controversial finale of Game of Thrones has been made available to fans online.

The fantasy show aired its last-ever episode on May 19, bringing to an end the first TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s novels.

The divisive series ending – The Iron Throne – can now be accessed on the Emmy Awards’ official website after writers David Benioff and DB Weiss’ were nominated for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

Many Game of Thrones fans registered their disappointment and displeasure with how the TV show’s final season panned out by criticising the show online and starting a number of petitions — one such campaign, which demanded that season eight be remade “with competent writers”, attracted nearly 1.7 million signatures.

Speaking at HBO’s TCA summer press tour event recently, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys addressed the petition and the GoT fan backlash.

“There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but one I can think of is when you try to end it, many people have big opinions on how it should end,” Bloys said. “The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something that we seriously considered.”

HBO also clarified that they have no plans to remake the final season of Game of Thrones, despite fan protests.

Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys in the fantasy show, recently attributed much of backlash the show’s final season received to a “media-led hate campaign”.