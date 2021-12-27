‘The Silent Sea’ cast say they bonded on set by creating their own “comedy skits”

The cast of Netflix’s new sci-fi K-drama The Silent Sea have opened up about how they bonded while filming the recently release series.

In a new video released by Netflix, the cast of The Silent Sea reflected on their experience filming for the series, and chatted about their bond as co-stars. Gong Yoo joked that he had become “obsessed” with making co-star Kim Sun-young laugh, leading the duo to create impromptu “comedy skits” on-set.

“I can start any kind of random comedy skit, and she always has a great comeback to it,” shared the actor. “I think I played about ten different roles while filming this show,” he added, explaining that Kim would come up with different scenarios and characters while filming for the drama.

Advertisement

“Gong Yoo went along with everything, and it was just so much fun. We were wearing heavy suits, and we needed a good laugh,” explained Kim.

In a series of behind-the-scenes clips that follow, the actor is seen pretending to be a masseuse at a spa and an airport security officer, while the cast members play along. “Sun-young made it fun for all of us,” added Gong, while co-star Bae Doo-na nodded in agreement.

Elsewhere in the clip, the cast shared that they were surprised by Bae’s off-screen personality. “Many of her fans and viewers think she seems very cool and aloof,” shared Gong. “As I got to know her better through the show, Doo-na turned out to be a very fun-loving person.”

The Silent Sea is the latest original Korean series produced by Netflix, following hits like Squid Game, My Name and Hellbound. Earlier in the year, the streaming giant also released Move To Heaven, which earned the third spot on NME’s 10 best Korean dramas of 2021.