‘The Silent Sea’ director reveals he tried to make the set “as realistic as possible”

Choi Hang-yong, who directed Netflix’s latest sci-fi K-drama The Silent Sea, has opened up about the work that had gone to the series’ elaborate sets.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the show, Choi Hang-yong, executive producer Jung Woo-sung and the series’ main cast explained their experiences while on set. The video also included new never-before-seen clips from the cast and crew on set during the show’s production.

“We wanted to create a realistic sci-fi [series] based on scientific knowledge,” explained Choi. The featurette showcases the series’ elaborate sets, including a re-creation of the Moon’s surface, a full-designed spacecraft and the space station where most of the series is set in.

Advertisement

“I wanted it to look as realistic as possible, so we ran a lot of simulations with the VFX team and contemplated a lot on animation during pre-production,” he said.

“When we act inside the ship, moving left and right and trembling, everything was set up in a detailed way so we could be more immersed,” said lead actor Gong Yoo of his experience working on the Netflix series.

The Silent Sea is a sci-fi series set in the distant future where Earth has undergone desertification, turning barren as a result. Gong plays Han Yoon-jae, the leader of a space exploration team sent to secure a sample from an abandoned space station on the moon, which may well hold the key to the planet’s survival.

Meanwhile, Bae Doo-na’s Song Ji-an is an astro-biologist who aims to uncover the truth behind the accident that had led to the abandonment of the space station on the moon. Additionally, Lee Joon stars as Captain Ryu Tae-sook, the engineer of the team who volunteers to join their dangerous mission.

Advertisement

The Silent Sea is the latest original Korean series produced by Netflix, following hits like Squid Game, My Name and Hellbound. Earlier in the year, the streaming giant also released Move To Heaven, which earned the third spot on NME’s 10 best Korean dramas of 2021.