‘The Silent Sea’: Gong Yoo, Bae Doo-na uncover the moon’s secrets in new trailer

Netflix has officially dropped the first trailer for its upcoming sci-fi K-drama series The Silent Sea, starring Gong Yoo and Bae Doo-na.

In the clip, we are introduced to the Earth’s dire circumstances and water shortage issues due to desertification. “The average annual rainfall hit another low,” an announcer can be heard saying, as overhead shots of a dried-up city are shown. “The world’s water will be reduced by 40 per cent in the next ten years.”

Gong Yoo and Bae, alongside a number of other astronauts, are then sent to the abandoned Balhae Station in order to recover an “important sample” that could be the key to the Earth’s survival.

Advertisement

But things quickly go awry after the space ship they’re on crash lands on the Moon, leaving them with no other option than to explore Balhae Station while waiting for rescue. The team soon discover a hallway full of bodies, before a mysterious “bio-signal” threats the lives of the crew. “We must leave here now,” says Gong Yoo.

Set in a distant future, The Silent Sea stars Bae Doo-na (Sense8) as astro-biologist Song Ji-an, who is hellbent on discovering the truth behind the accident that befell the space station’s previous crew.

Gong Yoo plays team leader Han Yoon-jae, who leads a space exploration team to secure the sample from the abandoned space station. Additionally, MBLAQ’s Lee Joon stars as Captain Ryu Tae-sook, the team’s engineer who volunteers to join their expedition.

Squid Game star Heo Sung-tae can also spotted in the trailer as Kim Jae-sun, the Chief of Resource Group of Aviation Administration, who recruits and assembles the team of astronauts and scientists for the mission.

Advertisement

The eight-episode series will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide this Christmas Eve (December 24), and is based on director Choi Hang-yong’s 2014 short film, The Sea Of Tranquility.