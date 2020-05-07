‘The Simpsons’: Actor Hank Azaria says he insured his vocal cords after health scare

The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria has revealed that he insured his vocal cords following a health scare a few years ago.

Speaking to comedian and former The Simpsons writer Conan O’Brien for his #ConanAtHome series, Azaria told the TBS talk show host he has learned over the years which voices are going to do the most damage to his throat so he is mindful when recording them.

“There are certain voices I save, like Duffman will blow me out in a second,” he said. “I have to save Duffman for the end, and I actually dread it. It actually does hurt, but I am not complaining.”

Going on to recall an incident that almost cost him his livelihood, Azaria said: “My voice blows out rather easily, so I have to watch it. I was having a rough time in my life, and I got into a screaming match. I totally blew out my voice, and it didn’t come back for almost two weeks. I scared myself so bad that I actually got my vocal cords insured. Really.”

He added: “When you think about the revenue I am lucky enough to bring in through The Simpsons…That was a long time ago. A lot of money would have gone bye-bye if I couldn’t make voices.”

Watch the interview below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Azaria revealed that Moe the bartender is his favourite voice to do on the long-running Fox cartoon.

