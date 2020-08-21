The Simpsons actor Harry Shearer has launched a series of weekly music videos parodying Donald Trump.

Shearer, who voices several characters including Mr. Burns, Principal Skinner, Ned Flanders and Kent Brockman, released the first video in the series, ‘Son in Law’ at the end of last month (July 23).

The video sees Shearer as Trump singing about Jared Kushner, who is married to the President’s daughter Ivanka, in a parody of Allen Toussaint’s song ‘Mother in Law’.

Last week Shearer released both ‘Covid-180’ and ‘Very Stable Genius’ as two follow-up parody songs, the latter taking its name from one of Trump’s self-assigned descriptors.

The actor will continue to release weekly parodies into the autumn via his YouTube channel – you can watch ‘Son In Law’ here:

In other Simpsons news, the sitcom released a video last week of Marge Simpson taking aim at Trump’s campaign advisor in a new snippet.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge began in the video.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

“Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” she said, “I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna.”

She added: “I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Ellis responded to the video, quoting the message and adding “Marge is probably going to vote Democrat…by mail.” in a tweet.