Al Green, showrunner of The Simpsons, has shared details on another potential spin-off film.

“I would say yes although we’re just in the very, very early stages,” Green told Slash Film. “We would love to do one for Disney but it’s not like it’s happening next week or next year.”

The Simpsons Movie was released in 2007, on which Jean served as a producer. In the new statements, Jean has made clear that any new film would work as a standalone movie, not a sequel.

“At D23 Matt [Groening] said, ‘I think it’s gonna happen’ and I agree with that,” Jean said. “So I agree with that statement. I believe it will happen.

“We would only do it if it was an idea that we thought deserved being made into another movie. We certainly don’t need to have more Simpsons out there just for the money or to have additional material. We would do it if we thought it was a great story and we wanted to tell it.”

Elsewhere, it’s just been confirmed Disney+ users in the UK will not be able to stream The Simpsons on the platform due to licensing restrictions with Sky.

When they were released in the US, fans were angered after new versions of classic episodes of the show were altered. Disney+ stretched episodes from the first 20 seasons of The Simpsons into the widescreen 16:9 ratio, which meant that details on the edges of shot in the originals were often cropped out.

The Simpsons used the traditional 4:3 aspect ratio for its first 20 seasons.