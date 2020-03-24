News Music News

‘The Simpsons’ creators say Paul McCartney “always checks” that Lisa is still a vegetarian

He appeared in 1995's 'Lisa The Vegetarian'

Nick Reilly
Paul and Linda McCartney met Lisa in 1995's 'Lisa The Vegetarian (Picture: YouTube)

The writers of The Simpsons say that Paul McCartney “always checks” that Lisa is still a vegetarian, after it became a key condition of his guest appearance on the show.

The Beatles icon appeared alongside his late wife Linda in 1995’s Lisa The Vegetarian, an episode in which Lisa vows to stop eating meat after meeting the McCartneys.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, show consultant David Mirkin – who is also a vegetarian – said he was “happy to comply” with McCartney’s request.

Advertisement

But he admitted that every time he bumps into McCartney, “he always checks. And he’s always surrounded by nine or ten lawyers so it’s quite frightening.”

Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa, also said the character’s social awareness had always been years ahead, admitting: “Lisa is a really effective way of getting a sophisticated and adult message across.”

Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney – Credit: Getty Images

This comes as The Simpsons arrives on Disney+ this week, as the streaming service launches in the UK.

The fate of the beloved animated show was previously up in the air over licensing restrictions, but an agreement has been reached between the new streaming titan and Sky.

Advertisement

The Walt Disney Company is also set to release a new Beatles documentary from Lord of Rings director Peter Jackson.

The Beatles: Get Back will focus on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and will showcase their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.