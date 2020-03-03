Although fans of The Simpsons had been set for disappointment with the arrival of Disney+, a new agreement now means that all Simpsons episodes will actually be available to UK subscribers.

The fate of the beloved animated show was up in the air over licensing restrictions, but an agreement has been reached between the new streaming titan and Sky.

Sky previously had exclusivity over the show, but it has now announced a deal which integrates Disney+ into the Sky Q box – thus offering Fox content (now owned by Disney) for all new subscribers.

Advertisement

Sky executive Jeremy Darroch confirmed the good news in a statement: “We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q.”

The streaming platform teased the good news on Twitter this morning (March 3). “Grab yourself a D’oh-nut and stay tuned…” the tweet said.

Grab yourself a D'oh-nut and stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/orfYKCYgKG — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 3, 2020

Disney+ will be launching for UK users at the end of the month on March 31. An introductory offer will let new subscribers join for £49.99 a year – making it substantially cheaper than Netflix at £7.99 a month, and Amazon Prime Video at £79 a year.