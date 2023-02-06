This ‘Simpsons’ episode has been pulled from streaming in Hong Kong

An episode of The Simpsons has been removed from Disney‘s streaming platform in Hong Kong.

The Financial Times reports that a scene in the second episode of the long-running show’s latest season sees Marge Simpson watch an exercise video that mentions “forced labor camps”.

The virtual instructor, seen in front of a backdrop of the Great Wall of China, says in the video: “Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones, and romance.”

The episode, which first aired last October, remains available to watch in the US on Hulu despite being removed from the Hong Kong version of Disney+.

The decision comes after Hong Kong rolled out a national security law in 2020 which banned “sedition, secession and subversion” against Beijing, while also enabling Chinese national security agencies to operate in the city.

At the time of writing, Disney declined to comment and the Hong Kong government has not responded for request to comment.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons is set to be renewed for a record-setting amount of seasons.

Fox is set to keep the show running for both a 35th and 36th season, which allows The Simpsons to extend its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history.

Recently, it was revealed that The Simpsons’ long-running reputation for predicting history doesn’t hold that much water. Former show-runner and writer Josh Wenstein opened up about the show’s luck in predicting world events in a Q&A on Twitter earlier this month.