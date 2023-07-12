‘The Simpsons’ fan theory that Homer predicted Threads logo debunked

A fan theory that suggested The Simpsons predicted Instagram’s Threads app has been debunked.

The long-running animated show has accurately predicted numerous historical events since it first aired in 1989, from the horse meat scandal to a Game Of Thrones twist to Donald Trump’s presidency.

Most recently, fans of the show wondered if Homer Simpson predicted the Threads update on Instagram, a new rival platform to Twitter.

A picture circulating online shows Homer’s ear circled because it appears to look like an ‘@’ sign similar to the Threads logo.

“Threads is nothing but Homer Simpson’s ear,” one Twitter user wrote.

threads is nothing but Homer Simpson's ear. pic.twitter.com/iOKXd0Tz3U — 🦕 (@udaratamanikay) July 7, 2023

However, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Homer’s ears are in fact drawn differently in the show, meaning the image has been edited.

Obviously doctored to make it look like Homer somehow “predicted” Threads. Here is Homer’s design: pic.twitter.com/in2WWXHWv9 — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) July 6, 2023

Earlier this month, Twitter boss Elon Musk labelled Mark Zuckerburg a “cuck” over the launch of Threads.

In May this year, meanwhile, it was discovered that The Simpsons appeared to have predicted another future event, with fans of the animation suggesting an episode from 33 years ago foresaw the outrage over a Michelangelo statue.

However, in January a writer for The Simpsons debunked an “unfortunate” 9/11 prediction theory.

Former show-runner and writer Josh Weinstein opened up a Q&A on Twitter, where one user asked if there was any truth to the conspiracy theories regarding the show predicting 9/11. Weinstein said it was an “unfortunate” case of “coincidence”.

Elsewhere, last month characters from The Simpsons were reimagined as lifelike humans with AI. Alongside the main Simpsons family, the recreations included characters such as Ned Flanders, Patty and Selma, Apu and Smithers.

Hank Azaria, one of the voice actors on The Simpsons, recently discussed when he thinks the show will end, and confirmed if he will ever leave the series.