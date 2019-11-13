‘The Simpsons’ fans angered as Disney alters viewing format of classic episodes

The change has made a number of iconic Simpsons jokes obsolete when watching on Disney+

Fans of The Simpsons have been angered after new versions of classic episodes of the show have been altered on new streaming service Disney+.

The service, which launched yesterday (November 12), is showing episodes of the animated classic in a different aspect ratio to normal.

Disney+ has stretched episodes from the first 20 seasons of The Simpsons into the widescreen 16:9 ratio, which means that details on the edges of shot in the originals are often being cropped out.

And it turns out, with The Simpsons in particular, those outskirts contain some of the funniest and most iconic gags in the show.

One fan pointed out that the change means “you miss out on tons of great visual jokes,” pointing out one joke in particular concerning Homer’s favourite beer, Duff. See that below.

It’s led fans to make a number of memes mocking the mistake. The Simpsons used the traditional 4:3 aspect ratio for its first 20 seasons.

Disney+ also saw the launch of new Star Wars spin-off TV show The Mandalorian, which shared its first episode to mark the arrival of the new streaming service yesterday (November 12).

Disney+ launches in the UK on March 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons has recently recasted three of its roles following the death of voice actor Russi Taylor.