‘The Simpsons’ fans believe show predicted the “bed bug infestation”

The Simpsons fans believe the show has predicted the bed bug crisis that is sweeping across France and the UK.

The show has been credited with prophesising various world events throughout its run, from Donald Trump’s presidency, Disney’s takeover of Fox, to the existence of a three-eyed fish.

TikTok user @curioususer3 has now posted a new theory connecting the show to the bed bug epidemic in Europe, sharing a clip from season 24 episode Pulprit Friction which aired in April 2013.

In the episode, Springfield is hit with a bedbug crisis of its own, as Reverend Lovejoy is replaced by preacher Elijah Hooper (voiced by Edward Norton). The infestation is later thwarted via a horde of frogs.

The TikTok clip, which has racked up over 1.4million views, shows the bed bug infestation across Springfield, with the caption: “The Simpsons Predicted It Again.”

While some have pointed out the link is slightly tenuous considering The Simpsons is set in the US, others have rolled with the idea.

“It’s not a prediction it’s a promise,” one commenter joked, while another added: “When will you learn they don’t predict they control.”

The Simpsons is currently in its 35th season, which premiered earlier this month. The show was renewed for both seasons 35 and 36 earlier this year.

Recently, many noted the similarities between Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and The Simpsons episode Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy – including the show’s writers who described it as a “modern answer”.