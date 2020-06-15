The famously disappointing Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge game from The Simpsons has been made for real by one fan.

The fictional game was featured in 1995 episode ‘Marge Be Not Proud’, in which Bart Simpson shoplifts popular game Bonestorm after Marge refuses to buy it for Christmas.

At the end of the episode, they reconcile, though Marge gifts Bart Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge as an early Christmas present as he feigns happiness. The game itself features over the episode’s credits, proving unsurprisingly lame.

Developer Aaron Demeter has now recreated the game online for fans, which has since been shared by the show’s executive producer Bill Oakley on social media.

“All Simpsons fans must check out this fantastic PLAYABLE VERSION of Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge by @AaronDemeter,” he tweeted.

"All Simpsons fans must check out this fantastic PLAYABLE VERSION of Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge by @AaronDemeter," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Disney+ has made earlier seasons of The Simpsons available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio after a backlash from fans. The show’s episodes had all been shown in the widescreen 16:9 format, which cut out some visual gags and made some episodes look stretched.

However, since last month UK subscribers have been able to revert back to the original format by switching off the 16:9 ratio in the “details” section of the show. US fans of the show were able to change formats a few months before those in the UK.

Disney+ has been available in the UK since March, launching with 500 films, 350 TV series and 26 originals, including Marvel, Star Wars, Fox and National Geographic content.

In other Simpsons news, Cate Blanchett recently appeared as a guest on the show for the season 31 finale as a character called Elaine.