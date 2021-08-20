‘The Simpsons’ fans pick their favourite jokes in viral Twitter thread

A Twitter thread has asked fans of The Simpsons to choose their favourite jokes, spotlighting some of the show’s finest moments.

User @ManuclearBomb called upon fans to post their favourite one-liners and scenes, with the tweet earning over 11,000 likes and over 9,000 quote tweets at the time of writing.

The thread itself is a nostalgic trawl through the show’s former glories, where even the tiniest sign reference or one-shot gag is celebrated.

Some of the highlights include Mr. Burns singing ‘See My Vest’ in Disney fashion, Homer’s overwhelming jubilation at a free trampoline, or the ominous “then we’d get the chair”.

There’s some deep dives too, featuring Troy McClure’s Planet Of The Apes musical, and Kent Brockman asking an expert if it’s time for everyone to “feast on the goo” inside their heads.

You can check out some of the best gags below.

A lot of great stuff but should have myself included more purely sight and animation gags pic.twitter.com/v9S5sFtDTH — There are no manu like me. Only me. (@ManuclearBomb) August 14, 2021

When he sees the add for the trampoline https://t.co/7qNT1hI3Xq — Doug the Dog (@dougiee092) August 14, 2021

AHHHH! BOOGEYMAN! pic.twitter.com/q1AI7B8HaG — The Fish in a Barrel (@dafishinabarrel) August 14, 2021

The Simpsons, created by Matt Groening, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019, after airing its first ever episode way back in 1989.

The show’s become a cultural phenomena beyond the small screen, receiving movie adaptations, countless video games and the occasional music album.

The show recently concluded season 32 back in May, passing a landmark 700 episodes, with the follow-up set to begin on September 26.