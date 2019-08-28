‘The Simpsons’ could be getting a “limited” spin-off series

Focusing on characters outside of 742 Evergreen Terrace

A new spin-off series of The Simpsons could be on the cards, according to bosses of the hit show.

The long-running animated cartoon is set to return to screens next month for its 31st season, and is now part of Disney due to the recent Fox merger.

Speaking at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim over the past weekend, executive producer Matt Selman revealed that there have been talks of playing with the show’s format to potentially explore the lives of Springfield citizens outside of the Simpson family.

“I think Disney would be supportive of anything we wanted to do, maybe a crazy limited series with a side character or a movie that we surprised you with, they’ve been really creatively supportive and this is going to afford so many new ways to do the show than just the traditional format,” he said (via Variety).

Elsewhere at the event, creator Matt Groening confirmed that Apu will continue to feature on The Simpsons amid accusations of the character being a racial stereotype. “We love Apu. We’re proud of Apu,” he added.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Olivia Colman will appear in the upcoming new series of the show. Executive producer James L. Brooks hailed the British actor’s performance in the vocal booth as “one of the best guest appearances in Simpsons history.”