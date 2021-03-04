‘The Simpsons’ has been renewed for its 33rd and 34th seasons

The Simpsons has been renewed for another two seasons, ensuring that it will be on the air until at least 2023.

The long-running cartoon series is currently in the middle of its 32nd season, and the show’s new deal with the Disney-owned Fox has green-lit seasons 33 and 34. Its 700th episode is set to air on March 21.

Speaking about the renewal, Simpsons creator and executive producer Matt Groening said: “Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises.

“Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

Executive producer James L. Brooks added: “My biggest move was in the very beginning when I decided to never uncross my fingers.”

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said of the renewal: “It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the season 33 and 34 pickups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right.

“Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al [Jean] and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.'”

The renewal of The Simpsons follows on from the show’s decision last summer that white actors would no longer play non-white characters on the show.

Kevin Michael Richardson, who is the new voice actor for Dr. Hibbert, recently spoke about his experience of joining the show after Harry Shearer stepped down as the voice of the character.