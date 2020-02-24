D’oh! ‘The Simpsons’ is not coming to Disney+ in the UK

Subscribers to the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service will not have access to episodes of The Simpsons.

The platform will launch in the UK on March 31, 2020 and will offer entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

But, due to licensing restrictions with Sky, The Simpsons, which was acquired by Disney following its merger with Fox, won’t be available to stream.

Managing Director of Content Zai Bennett confirmed on Radio 5 Live that the long-running animated series will only be available to view on Sky in the UK for the foreseeable future.

Those who subscribed to Disney+ in the US last year faced similar problems and criticised the service, which led to Disney’s decision to offer classic episodes earlier this year.

But there’s currently no word on whether these episodes will also be available to watch in the UK.

When they were released in the US, fans were angered after new versions of classic episodes of the show were altered. Disney+ stretched episodes from the first 20 seasons of The Simpsons into the widescreen 16:9 ratio, which meant that details on the edges of shot in the originals were often cropped out.

The Simpsons used the traditional 4:3 aspect ratio for its first 20 seasons.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons has recently recast three of its roles following the death of voice actor Russi Taylor.