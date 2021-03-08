The writer of the latest episode of The Simpsons has opened-up about her personal history with the animated series, revealing she inspired a classic show song.

Samantha Martin co-wrote new episode Yokel Hero with her father Jeff, who was the writer of the aforementioned 1993 episode Homer’s Barbershop Quartet.

In the classic Simpsons ep, Homer forms the bestselling barbershop group the Be Sharps, whose iconic song ‘Baby On Board’ was famously sung on the top of Moe’s Tavern – a nod to The Beatles’ iconic rooftop concert.

Martin explained how things had come full circle for her in a Twitter thread, telling fans: “In 1989, when I was one, my dad told my mom that we were going to move from NYC to LA so he could write for this ‘new cartoon.’

“The gamble paid off. My dad wrote for The Simpsons from seasons 2 – 5. During that time, he wrote many iconic episodes, most notably the script and all the songs for A Streetcar Named Marge. My dad wrote at least one Streetcar song with me on his lap. The Be-Sharps song ‘Baby on Board’ was inspired by baby me.”

She added: “[Former showrunner] Sam Simon was as nice as they say. In 1996, my dad went to Sam’s to play him the demo for ‘The Ballad of Jebediah Springfield.’ He brought me along. I was really into skateboards, and Sam let me skate around on a Bart skateboard while they worked. At the end of the session, he told me I could keep it.”

Martin went on to reveal that she eventually became a TV writer and songwriter like her father, adding: “We wrote our episode with my two-week-old baby (on board!), Cleo, sleeping next to us. I recorded three song demos for the episode with her close by.”

She also expressed hope that she could write an episode with her own daughter once she grows up.

In other Simpsons news, the show has been confirmed to be getting two new seasons, which ensures that it will be on air until at least 2023. The series is currently in the middle of its 32nd season, with its 700th episode due to air on March 21.

Meanwhile, new Dr Hibbert actor Kevin Michael Richardson has opened up about joining the show after Harry Shearer’s departure from the role, which comes after the show’s decision that white actors would no longer voice non-white characters.