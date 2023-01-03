The Simpsons‘ longtime music editor, Chris Ledesma, has died at the age of 64.

The cause of death is unknown at this point. News of Ledesma’s death was made public when The Simpsons paid tribute to him with a card (see below) at the end of Sunday’s episode (aired on FOX in the US on January 1).

More tributes as well as stills of the show’s tribute card were posted to social media following the episode. Carolyn Omine, a writer on the show, tweeted: “Chris Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him.”

Former Simpsons producer and writer Josh Weinstein wrote: “Chris Ledesma was one of the kindest, mega-talented people working on a crew full of kind, mega-talented people.”

Jake Schaefer, who succeeded Ledesma as the show’s music editor, tweeted: “Chris Ledesma’s passion for music and for The Simpsons was an inspiration. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family.”

Ledesma had worked on the famous animated sitcom since its series premiere in 1989 up until he left the series in 2022 due to health issues. Ledesma contributed to 735 episodes of The Simpsons. He documented much of his work on a blog called Simpsons Music 500.

In a 2013 video profile from SAE Institute USA, Ledesma explained his role on The Simpsons. Primarily working in conjunction with longtime composer Alf Clausen, Ledesma said of his job (via Consequence): “We sit down and plot out where all the music is going to go in every scene, and what the music’s motivation is.

“The composer dreams up the music, and I’m the technical guy who makes sure it fits in the picture the way we discuss, the concerns of the producers were addressed… and when we compile the final soundtrack with the dialogue and sound effects, I represent the composer making sure the music fits properly.”