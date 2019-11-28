‘The Simpsons’ has “no plans to end” says showrunner Al Jean

The Simpsons writer Al Jean says that the show has “no plans to end” after composer Danny Elfman said that the cartoon would be concluding after 31 years.

Earlier this week Elfman shared his belief that the iconic show will finally be coming to an end very soon. “Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end. I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year,” he told JOE.

According to one of the show’s writers, Elfman’s claims are not true.

“No disrespect to Mr. Elfman,” began Al Jean, who spoke to Metro, “but we are producing season 32 starting next year and have no plans to end after that.” Advertisement Jean has been a part of The Simpsons team since 1992, and went full-time as their showrunner in 2001. He also worked on The Simpsons movie.

Elsewhere in Elfman’s interview he spoke about the show’s legacy. “All I can say is that I’m so flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did.

“You have to realise, when I scored The Simpsons, I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no one would hear it, because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell.”

Simpsons fans were recently angered when Disney altered the viewing format of classic episodes from the first 10 seasons of the show on their new streaming service Disney+, making many of the show’s most iconic jokes obsolete in the process.

In other news, it looks like a potential spin-off to The Simpsons could be on the cards. Producer Matt Selman revealed that there have been talks of playing with the show’s format to potentially explore the lives of Springfield citizens outside of the Simpson family.