A new ‘Avengers’ themed episode of ‘The Simpsons’ is coming

The Simpsons are planning on creating an Avengers-themed episode alongside Marvel‘s Kevin Feige and Endgame directors the Russo brothers.

It follows recent episodes that focused on Game of Thrones and, more recently, Stranger Things.

Fox is now reportedly planning the new themed episode, set to air on February 23, 2020.

A new Q&A with TV Line ‘s Michael Ausiello revealed the news, in which he said: “Here’s the gist: As a result of a massive misunderstanding, Bart gets to see a cut of the unreleased sequel of the extremely popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise. And he uses spoilers from the not-yet-released film as blackmail to get what he wants.

He continued: “When two movie execs (played by, wink, wink, Marvel auteurs Joseph and Anthony Russo) discover Bart has seen the movie, they will stop at nothing to keep his spoiler knowledge a secret.

“Marvel CCO Kevin Feige also makes a cameo in the episode – titled ‘Bart the Bad Guy’ – as the evil alien super villain in the film, Chinnos,” he concluded, hinting at a parody of Endgame character Thanos.

In other Simpsons news, it has been confirmed that Olivia Colman will appear in The Simpsons‘ new series, portraying a character who falls in love with Homer.

A potential spin-off to The Simpsons could also be on the cards, focused on the lives of a host of other Springfield residents.