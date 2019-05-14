‘The Simpsons’ predicted Daenerys Targaryen’s actions in ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8

More than two years ago...

Warning: major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 below

The creators of The Simpsons predicted Daenerys Targaryen’s ‘mad queen’ turn in episode 5 of the final series of Game of Thrones.

In the latest episode, which aired in the UK yesterday (May 13), Daenerys wreaks havoc on King’s Landing with her fire-breathing dragon in a crazed bid for the Iron Throne despite Cersei Lannister’s surrender.

A Game of Thrones parody episode of The Simpsons, called ‘The Serfsons, was broadcast in 2017 and shows a dragon destroying Springfield and its inhabitants while The Simpsons family watch on.

It’s not the first time the cartoon’s writers have made eerily accurate predictions.

In 2000, the episode ‘Bart To The Future’ envisioned a future in which Lisa Simpson is US president and inherits “quite a budget crunch” from President Trump. Elsewhere, in 1994 the show foreshadowed the 2013 horse meat scandal during the episode ‘Sweet Seymour Skinner’s Baadasssss Song’.

Social media users unearthed The Simpsons clip yesterday in shock about the spooky prediction. User ‘simplykhizar007’ wrote: “Writers at The Simpsons got a crystal ball or something?!?!” while ‘cuddlemetria’ said: “Well I be damned they predicted the future again.”

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs in the UK this Monday, May 20 on Sky Atlantic.