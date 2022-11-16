‘The Simpsons’ predicted Donald Trump would run for president in 2024

The Simpsons producer Al Jean has pointed out that the show has “predicted the future” again, having correctly guessed that Donald Trump would run for President in 2024.

Following Trump’s candidacy announcement, Jean shared a still from a 2015 episode of the animated show, featuring a flying Homer and a presidential campaign sign reading “Trump 2024”.

In the episode, titled Bart To The Future, President Lisa Simpson is shown telling her advisers: “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget cut from President Trump.”

Jean shared the still on Twitter, along with the caption: “@TheSimpsons As predicted in 2015.”

Former President Trump confirmed on Tuesday (November 15) that he would be running for office for a third time.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” he said.

Vowing to defeat President Joe Biden in 2024, he added: “America’s golden age is just ahead.”

This isn’t the first time The Simpsons has accurately predicted the future. NME previously ranked some of the show’s most uncanny forecasts, including Disney’s takeover of 21st Century Fox, Trump’s first run as president, rigged voting machines, and a three-eyed fish, mutated by nuclear pollution.

Back in February, Jean addressed claims that the show also predicted the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In an episode titled ‘Simpson Tide’, one sequence saw Russia reveal that the Soviet Union never actually dissolved. Troops then descended on the streets, the Berlin Wall was resurrected, and Lenin was brought back to life from his glass coffin.

However, Jean dismissed the idea of the episode being a prediction, instead describing it as the “norm”.

“In terms of predictions, there are two kinds we have: The trivial, like Don Mattingly getting in trouble for his hair in ‘Homer At The Bat’,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then there are predictions like this.

“I hate to say it, but I was born in 1961, so 30 years of my life were lived with the spectre of the Soviet Union. So, to me, this is sadly more the norm than it is a prediction. We just figured things were going to be bad.”